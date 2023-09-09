The UNLV Rebels (1-0) visit the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (1-0) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Michigan is totaling 402 yards per game on offense, which ranks 67th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines rank 28th, allowing 235 yards per contest. With 44 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, UNLV ranks 27th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 41st, giving up 14 points per contest.

In the article below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Michigan vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Michigan UNLV 402 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (75th) 235 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409 (85th) 122 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 283 (13th) 280 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 126 (119th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 280 yards (280 ypg) on 26-of-30 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Blake Corum has 73 rushing yards on 10 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards (37 per game), while also racking up 33 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-leading 78 yards as a receiver have come on six catches (out of eight targets) with three touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught five passes for 71 yards (71 yards per game) this year.

Colston Loveland has been the target of four passes and hauled in four grabs for 57 yards, an average of 57 yards per contest.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Doug Brumfield has been a dual threat for UNLV this season. He has 86 passing yards (86 per game) while completing 61.1% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 71 yards (71 ypg) on seven carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has run for 79 yards on three carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jacob De Jesus has registered four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 50 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

Senika McKie has recorded 19 receiving yards (19 yards per game) on three receptions.

Christian Earls has racked up 14 reciving yards (14 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or UNLV gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.