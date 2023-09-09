The Maryland Terrapins (1-0) will clash with the Charlotte 49ers (1-0) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Maryland. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Maryland vs. Charlotte? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Maryland vs. Charlotte?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: SECU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Maryland 43, Charlotte 14

Maryland 43, Charlotte 14 Maryland has not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

The Terrapins have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter.

The 49ers have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1200 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Terrapins have an implied win probability of 96.8%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Maryland (-24.5)



Maryland (-24.5) So far this year Maryland is winless versus the spread.

The Terrapins have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Maryland vs. Charlotte matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Maryland averages 38 points per game against Charlotte's 24, amounting to 11.5 points over the game's over/under of 50.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Maryland

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.5 54.5 Implied Total AVG 47 47 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Charlotte

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.