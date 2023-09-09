On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (.295 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

9:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.

Tovar has picked up a hit in 92 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 47 games this season (35.6%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 66 GP 66 .281 AVG .230 .325 OBP .259 .454 SLG .385 26 XBH 23 7 HR 8 36 RBI 28 64/12 K/BB 79/11 2 SB 8

Giants Pitching Rankings