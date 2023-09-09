Ezequiel Tovar vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (.295 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Giants.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.419) thanks to 49 extra-base hits.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 92 of 132 games this year, with multiple hits 31 times.
- He has hit a home run in 11.4% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 47 games this season (35.6%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (9.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 60 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.281
|AVG
|.230
|.325
|OBP
|.259
|.454
|SLG
|.385
|26
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|36
|RBI
|28
|64/12
|K/BB
|79/11
|2
|SB
|8
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Giants, his 30th of the season. He is 9-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 173 strikeouts in 187 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 22nd in ERA (3.66), 11th in WHIP (1.096), and 32nd in K/9 (8.3).
