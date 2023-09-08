Rockies vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 8
The San Francisco Giants (70-70) and Colorado Rockies (51-88) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Oracle Park, at 10:15 PM ET. The Giants are coming off a series defeat to the Cubs, and the Rockies a series loss to the Diamondbacks.
The probable starters are Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants and Ty Blach (2-1) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.70 ERA) vs Blach - COL (2-1, 4.33 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.33 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 54 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty went six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.33, with 4.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
- Blach has recorded two quality starts this season.
- Blach will look to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 3.6 frames per appearance).
- In four of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Harrison
- The Giants will send Harrison (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.239 in three games this season.
- Harrison will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
