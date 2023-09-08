LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take the field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Friday, at 10:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 611 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.530 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ty Blach (2-1) will take the mound for the Rockies, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Blach has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Ty Blach Yusei Kikuchi 9/3/2023 Blue Jays L 7-5 Home Chase Anderson Kevin Gausman 9/4/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away Peter Lambert Merrill Kelly 9/5/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Kyle Freeland Brandon Pfaadt 9/6/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-5 Away Chris Flexen Zach Davies 9/8/2023 Giants - Away Ty Blach Kyle Harrison 9/9/2023 Giants - Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants - Away Peter Lambert Logan Webb 9/11/2023 Cubs - Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs - Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs - Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.