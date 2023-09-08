How to Watch the Rockies vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants take the field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Friday, at 10:15 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 135 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 611 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .309 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.530 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ty Blach (2-1) will take the mound for the Rockies, his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up five earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Blach has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-5
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Kevin Gausman
|9/4/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-2
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Merrill Kelly
|9/5/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-5
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Zach Davies
|9/8/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Kyle Harrison
|9/9/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Logan Webb
|9/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Logan Webb
|9/11/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Jordan Wicks
|9/12/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Javier Assad
|9/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Jameson Taillon
