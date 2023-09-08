J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants will take on Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

The Giants are listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+180). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 3-3-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 46, or 37.4%, of the 123 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a record of 3-32 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 63 of its 138 opportunities.

The Rockies have posted a record of 20-14-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 29-38 22-50 20-34 31-54 32-64 19-24

