After going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in his last game, Nolan Jones and the Colorado Rockies face the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Kyle Harrison) at 10:15 PM ET on Friday.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

10:15 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .278 with 18 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Jones enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .250.

Jones has recorded a hit in 51 of 82 games this year (62.2%), including 19 multi-hit games (23.2%).

He has gone deep in 15.9% of his games in 2023 (13 of 82), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 26 games this year (31.7%), Jones has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (18.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.7% of his games this year (35 of 82), with two or more runs seven times (8.5%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .287 AVG .271 .378 OBP .345 .512 SLG .510 14 XBH 21 7 HR 7 22 RBI 24 36/18 K/BB 68/17 9 SB 3

