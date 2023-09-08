A'ja Wilson will lead the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) into a matchup with the Phoenix Mercury (9-29) one game after scoring 30 points in a 103-77 win over the Storm. The matchup is on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Aces

Phoenix scores only 3.8 fewer points per game (76.5) than Las Vegas gives up (80.3).

This season, the Mercury have a 7-14 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

Phoenix is hitting 32.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is just 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 34.2% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mercury are 6-8 in games when the team makes more than 34.2% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 4.1 more rebounds per game than Phoenix's average.

Mercury Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Mercury are averaging 73.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than their season average (76.5).

In its past 10 games, Phoenix is giving up 86.5 points per contest, 2.2 more points than its season average (84.3).

The Mercury are sinking 1.7 fewer threes per contest over their last 10 games (5) compared to their season average (6.7), and they are putting up a lower three-point percentage over their past 10 games (29.9%) compared to their season mark (32.6%).

Mercury Injuries