The Phoenix Mercury's (9-29) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Friday, September 8 matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) at Footprint Center. It starts at 10:00 PM ET.

The Mercury dropped their most recent matchup 100-77 against the Mystics on Tuesday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Candace Parker Out Foot 9 5.4 3.7 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is averaging a team-best 17.7 points per contest. And she is producing 6.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 55.9% of her shots from the floor (second in league).

Moriah Jefferson is putting up 10.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, making 43.5% of her shots from the floor.

The Mercury receive 16 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Diana Taurasi.

Sug Sutton is No. 1 on the Mercury in assists (4.6 per game), and produces 7.8 points and 2.3 rebounds. She also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Mercury receive 9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -18.5 164.5

