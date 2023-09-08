On Friday, September 8, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (9-29) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Las Vegas Aces (32-6), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ION.

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Mercury vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces are 19-18-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury are 13-24-0 ATS this year.

Las Vegas has been favored by 18.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In the Aces' 37 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 21 times.

A total of 17 Mercury games this season have gone over the point total.

