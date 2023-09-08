Alan Trejo -- .150 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Francisco Giants, with Kyle Harrison on the mound, on September 8 at 10:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Kyle Harrison
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .236 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Trejo has reached base via a hit in 30 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Trejo has had an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this year (20.0%), including five games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Other Rockies Players vs the Giants

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 33
.224 AVG .245
.268 OBP .292
.355 SLG .347
6 XBH 8
2 HR 1
13 RBI 9
16/5 K/BB 30/7
2 SB 3

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (155 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Harrison makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 22-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.
