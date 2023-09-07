Samaje Perine is being drafted as the 41st running back off the board in summer drafts after he generated 104.1 fantasy points last season (34th at his position). For a peek at what we can expect from the Denver Broncos RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Samaje Perine Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 104.10 118.52 - Overall Rank 130 100 122 Position Rank 35 35 41

Samaje Perine 2022 Stats

Last season Perine picked up 394 rushing yards, or 24.6 per game, and two TDs. In the receiving game, he made 38 catches for 287 yards (17.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Perine picked up 26.2 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 30 yards; 4 receptions, 52 yards, 3 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Samaje Perine 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Steelers 3.7 1 4 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 1.0 1 2 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 12.1 9 47 0 1 Week 4 Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 5.6 3 17 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 1.6 2 5 0 0 Week 7 Falcons 0.8 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Browns 1.7 1 7 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 5.4 6 51 0 0 Week 11 @Steelers 26.2 11 30 0 3 Week 12 @Titans 15.3 17 58 1 0 Week 13 Chiefs 15.5 21 106 0 0 Week 14 Browns 8.4 4 22 1 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 2.4 7 24 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 2.2 4 3 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 2.2 6 18 0 0 Wild Card Ravens 0.3 2 3 0 0 Divisional @Bills 6.4 7 33 0 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 8.6 5 22 1 0

