Russell Wilson, who is currently the 17th quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (106th overall), put up 225.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 15th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Denver Broncos QB.

Is Wilson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Russell Wilson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 224.76 267.73 - Overall Rank 24 15 106 Position Rank 15 15 17

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Russell Wilson 2022 Stats

Wilson posted 3,524 passing yards last season with a 60.5% completion percentage (292-for-483), 16 TDs, 11 INTs and an average of 207.3 yards per game.

He also produced on the ground, tallying three TDs and 16.3 yards per game.

Wilson picked up 26.5 fantasy points -- 17-of-25 (68%), 237 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 4 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which was his best game last year.

Wilson picked up 8.3 fantasy points -- 15-of-27 (55.6%), 214 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs -- in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams, in his worst game of the season.

Rep Wilson and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Russell Wilson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 17.8 29-for-42 340 1 0 0 Week 2 Texans 11.1 14-for-31 219 1 1 0 Week 3 49ers 9.1 20-for-33 184 0 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 26.5 17-for-25 237 2 0 1 Week 5 Colts 9.2 21-for-39 274 0 2 0 Week 6 @Chargers 13.8 15-for-28 188 1 0 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 13.8 18-for-30 252 1 1 0 Week 10 @Titans 14.2 21-for-42 286 1 1 0 Week 11 Raiders 10.7 24-for-31 247 0 0 0 Week 12 @Panthers 8.5 19-for-35 142 1 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 9.7 17-for-22 189 0 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 25.6 23-for-36 247 3 1 0 Week 16 @Rams 8.3 15-for-27 214 1 3 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 23.6 26-for-38 222 1 1 2 Week 18 Chargers 23.1 13-for-24 283 3 1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.