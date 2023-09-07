2023 Kroger Queen City Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Xiyu Lin is the favorite (+1100), and Ally Ewing the defending champion, at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, taking place at Kenwood Country Club from September 7-10 ($2M purse).
Kroger Queen City Championship First Round Information
- Start Time: 7:30 AM ET
- Venue: Kenwood Country Club
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards
Kroger Queen City Championship Best Odds to Win
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 1:25 PM ET
- Odds to Win: +1100
Lin Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|2nd
|-22
|4
|71-65-66-64
|CP Women’s Open
|32nd
|+2
|11
|73-74-70-73
|AIG Women’s Open
|21st
|E
|14
|72-73-75-68
Linn Grant
- Tee Time: 8:36 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Grant Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|7th
|-18
|8
|65-66-72-67
|CP Women’s Open
|6th
|-5
|4
|67-71-76-69
|AIG Women’s Open
|11th
|-2
|12
|73-69-68-76
Ruoning Yin
- Tee Time: 8:47 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Yin Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|3rd
|-20
|6
|70-64-68-66
|CP Women’s Open
|3rd
|-7
|2
|72-72-71-66
|AIG Women’s Open
|61st
|+7
|21
|72-71-74-78
Nasa Hataoka
- Tee Time: 8:47 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1600
Hataoka Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|MC
|-2
|-
|72-70
|CP Women’s Open
|13th
|-2
|7
|74-70-74-68
|AIG Women’s Open
|11th
|-2
|12
|70-71-71-74
Charley Hull
- Tee Time: 8:36 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Hull Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Portland Classic
|26th
|-12
|14
|67-67-75-67
|AIG Women’s Open
|2nd
|-8
|6
|71-68-68-73
|Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open
|35th
|-1
|14
|73-74-71-69
Kroger Queen City Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Rose Zhang
|+2000
|Ally Ewing
|+2000
|Brooke Mackenzie Henderson
|+2000
|Minjee Lee
|+2000
|A Lim Kim
|+2500
|Andrea Lee
|+2500
|Yuka Saso
|+2500
|Amy Yang
|+2800
|Allisen Corpuz
|+2800
|Hae-Ran Ryu
|+3300
