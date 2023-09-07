Jerry Jeudy 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Currently the 23rd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (57th overall), Jerry Jeudy tallied 137.2 fantasy points last season, ranking him 18th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Denver Broncos WR later on in this article.
Is Jeudy on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Jerry Jeudy Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|137.20
|130.43
|-
|Overall Rank
|74
|84
|57
|Position Rank
|18
|22
|23
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Jerry Jeudy 2022 Stats
- Jeudy was targeted 100 times last year and turned them into 67 catches for 972 yards (57.2 ypg) and scored six touchdowns.
- Jeudy picked up 25.3 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 73 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 14 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rep Jeudy and the Denver Broncos with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jerry Jeudy 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|16.2
|7
|4
|102
|1
|Week 2
|Texans
|1.2
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 3
|49ers
|1.7
|6
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Raiders
|11.3
|5
|4
|53
|1
|Week 5
|Colts
|5.3
|8
|3
|53
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|5.4
|7
|3
|54
|0
|Week 7
|Jets
|9.6
|11
|7
|96
|0
|Week 8
|@Jaguars
|12.3
|7
|6
|63
|1
|Week 10
|@Titans
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Ravens
|6.5
|4
|4
|65
|0
|Week 14
|Chiefs
|25.3
|9
|8
|73
|3
|Week 15
|Cardinals
|7.6
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 16
|@Rams
|11.7
|10
|6
|117
|0
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|3.8
|8
|7
|38
|0
|Week 18
|Chargers
|19.3
|6
|5
|154
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.