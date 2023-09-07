Currently the 24th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (67th overall), Javonte Williams tallied 26.0 fantasy points last season, ranking him 76th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Denver Broncos RB later on in this article.

Javonte Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 26.00 137.69 - Overall Rank 318 78 67 Position Rank 71 28 24

Javonte Williams 2022 Stats

Williams ran for 204 yards on 47 carries, averaging 12.0 yards per game, last year.

In his best performance last season, Williams finished with 8.8 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 43 yards; 11 receptions, 65 yards. That was in Week 1 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Williams picked up 2.7 fantasy points -- 10 carries, 28 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 4 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Javonte Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8.8 7 43 0 0 Week 2 Texans 8.5 15 75 0 0 Week 3 49ers 6.0 15 58 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 2.7 10 28 0 0

