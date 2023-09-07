Currently the 15th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (141st overall), Greg Dulcich posted 53.1 fantasy points last season, ranking him 29th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Denver Broncos TE later on in this article.

Greg Dulcich Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 53.10 80.89 - Overall Rank 230 188 141 Position Rank 28 14 15

Greg Dulcich 2022 Stats

Dulcich's stat line last year included 33 catches for 411 yards and two TDs, averaging 24.2 yards per game on 55 targets.

Dulcich picked up 10.4 fantasy points -- two receptions, 44 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In what was his worst game of the year, Dulcich finished with 1.1 fantasy points -- one reception, 11 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans.

Greg Dulcich 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Chargers 10.4 3 2 44 1 Week 7 Jets 5.1 9 6 51 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 8.7 5 4 87 0 Week 10 @Titans 1.1 4 1 11 0 Week 11 Raiders 3.0 5 4 30 0 Week 12 @Panthers 1.1 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Ravens 8.5 8 6 85 0 Week 14 Chiefs 4.2 8 3 42 0 Week 15 Cardinals 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 16 @Rams 9.9 8 4 39 1

