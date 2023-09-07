Is David Sills a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To assist you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Denver Broncos WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.

David Sills Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 10.60 0.00 - Overall Rank 420 547 873 Position Rank 152 196 265

David Sills 2022 Stats

Sills saw 17 targets last year and reeled in 11 passes for 106 yards, putting up 15.1 yards per game.

In Week 2 last year versus the Carolina Panthers, Sills posted a season-high 3.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: three receptions, 37 yards.

In Week 4 versus the Chicago Bears, Sills finished with a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, five yards, on two targets.

David Sills 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Panthers 3.7 4 3 37 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2.0 4 2 20 0 Week 4 Bears 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 5 @Packers 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 6 Ravens 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 1.9 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.5 2 1 5 0

