Coming off a campaign in which he scored 95.4 fantasy points (45th among WRs), the Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton is being drafted as the 40th wide receiver off the board this summer (95th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Courtland Sutton Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 95.40 100.49 - Overall Rank 145 128 95 Position Rank 46 44 40

Courtland Sutton 2022 Stats

Sutton's stat line last year featured 64 receptions for 829 yards and two TDs, averaging 48.8 yards per game on 109 targets.

In Week 2 last season versus the Houston Texans, Sutton posted a season-high 12.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 122 yards.

Courtland Sutton 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 7.2 7 4 72 0 Week 2 Texans 12.7 11 7 122 0 Week 3 49ers 9.7 10 8 97 0 Week 4 @Raiders 11.2 7 5 52 1 Week 5 Colts 7.4 11 5 74 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1.4 3 2 14 0 Week 7 Jets 2.3 9 3 23 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 1.3 4 1 13 0 Week 10 @Titans 6.6 11 6 66 0 Week 11 Raiders 8.0 7 5 80 0 Week 12 @Panthers 7.5 8 6 75 0 Week 13 @Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Rams 6.4 7 5 64 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 4.4 6 4 44 0 Week 18 Chargers 9.3 7 3 33 1

