Coming off a campaign in which he put up 26.7 fantasy points (52nd among TEs), the Denver Broncos' Adam Trautman is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 58th tight end off the board this summer (498th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Adam Trautman Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 26.70 21.94 - Overall Rank 316 393 498 Position Rank 50 62 58

Adam Trautman 2022 Stats

On 22 targets last season, Trautman grabbed 18 balls for 207 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.2 yards per game.

Trautman accumulated 9.2 fantasy points -- two catches, 32 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, which was his best game last season.

Adam Trautman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Panthers 0.9 1 1 9 0 Week 4 Vikings 3.7 3 3 37 0 Week 5 Seahawks 9.2 3 2 32 1 Week 6 Bengals 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 9 Ravens 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 10 @Steelers 2.2 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Rams 1.2 3 3 12 0 Week 12 @49ers 1.7 1 1 17 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 15 Falcons 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 1.6 1 1 16 0 Week 18 Panthers 1.8 1 1 18 0

