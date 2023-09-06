After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Sean Bouchard and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Bouchard Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

3:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Sean Bouchard At The Plate (2022)

Bouchard hit .297 with six doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Bouchard picked up a base hit in 15 out of 26 games last season (57.7%), with at least two hits in six of those games (23.1%).

He took the pitcher deep in 11.5% of his games last season (26 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bouchard picked up an RBI in seven out of 26 games last year (26.9%), with two or more RBIz in three of those games (11.5%).

He scored a run in nine of his 26 games last season.

Sean Bouchard Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 9 GP 16 .375 AVG .260 .529 OBP .413 .417 SLG .540 1 XBH 8 0 HR 3 4 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 21/12 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)