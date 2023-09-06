In the series rubber match on Wednesday, September 6, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (71-68) square off against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (51-87). The first pitch will be thrown at 3:40 PM ET at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+180). The game's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.45 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-6, 6.89 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 36, or 61%, of the 59 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Diamondbacks went 2-3 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 46, or 37.7%, of the 122 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious three times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Brendan Rodgers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.