Brendan Rodgers vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Brendan Rodgers (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers is batting .219 with five doubles, a triple and six walks.
- Rodgers has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), including six multi-hit games (24.0%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 25 games this year.
- Rodgers has driven in a run in six games this season (24.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in seven of 25 games (28.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Other Rockies Players vs the Diamondbacks
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.261
|AVG
|.180
|.306
|OBP
|.255
|.413
|SLG
|.180
|6
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|8
|RBI
|2
|14/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Davies (2-5) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.45, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
