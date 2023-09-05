How to Watch Women's US Open Today: Live Stream and More - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There are two matches in the US Open (hard) quarterfinals today, highlighted by No. 21-ranked Jelena Ostapenko against No. 6 Coco Gauff. All the action can be found via live stream.
Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
US Open Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: September 5
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch the US Open Today - September 5
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Jelena Ostapenko vs. Coco Gauff
|Quarterfinal
|12:00 PM ET
|Sorana Cirstea vs. Karolina Muchova
|Quarterfinal
|7:00 PM ET
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!
Today's Best Match Insights: Ostapenko vs. Gauff
- In 16 tournaments this year, Ostapenko has gone 27-15 and has won one title.
- Gauff has posted a 33-13 record on the year, clinching two tournament wins.
- Ostapenko has played 42 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 22.6 games per match.
- Ostapenko has played 21 matches on hard courts this year, and 22.8 games per match.
- Thus far this year, Ostapenko has won 39.1% of her return games and 70.2% of her service games.
- This year, Gauff has played 46 total matches (across all court types), with a 56.9% game winning percentage. She averages 19.4 games per match and 8.9 games per set.
- Gauff has played 28 matches on hard courts this year, and averages 19.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 58.6% of games.
- Gauff has amassed a service game winning percentage of 72.9% on all surfaces (329-for-451 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 40.5% (179-for-442 in return games).
Bet on Ostapenko or Gauff to win this match with BetMGM.
Yesterday's Match Results
|Winner
|Loser
|Score
|Round
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Peyton Stearns
|6-7, 6-3, 6-2
|Round of 16
|Madison Keys
|Jessica Pegula
|6-1, 6-3
|Round of 16
|Qinwen Zheng
|Ons Jabeur
|6-2, 6-4
|Round of 16
|Aryna Sabalenka
|Daria Kasatkina
|6-1, 6-3
|Round of 16
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.