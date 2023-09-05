Moriah Jefferson will lead the Phoenix Mercury (9-28) against the Washington Mystics (17-20) one game after putting up 32 points in an 86-73 loss to the Lynx, on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Mystics

Phoenix's 76.5 points per game are only 4.3 fewer points than the 80.8 Washington gives up to opponents.

This season, the Mercury have a 7-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.8% from the field.

Phoenix is making 32.5% of its shots from three-point range, which is 2.3 percentage points fewer than the 34.8% Washington's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mercury have a 6-7 record when the team makes more than 34.8% of their three-point attempts.

Washington and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Washington averaging 1.7 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury have fared worse offensively in their previous 10 games, averaging 74.7 points per contest, 1.8 fewer points their than season average of 76.5.

Phoenix has fared better defensively in its last 10 games, surrendering 83.7 points per contest, 0.1 fewer points than its season average of 83.8 allowed.

In their last 10 games, the Mercury are draining 5.7 threes per contest, 1 fewer threes than their season average (6.7). They also own a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (31.8%) compared to their season average (32.5%).

Mercury Injuries