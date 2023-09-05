Elias Díaz vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on September 5 at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .268 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 75 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.
- Looking at the 121 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (10.7%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 40 games this year (33.1%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 35 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|61
|.274
|AVG
|.263
|.314
|OBP
|.316
|.452
|SLG
|.382
|21
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|5
|35
|RBI
|29
|44/14
|K/BB
|57/15
|2
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Pfaadt gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 6.21 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 6.21 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
