Monday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (70-67) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (50-86) at 4:10 PM (on September 4). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (10-6) against the Rockies and Peter Lambert (3-5).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Monday, September 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies' ATS record is 5-3-0 over their last 10 contests (oddsmakers set spreads in eight of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 45 wins in the 120 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 18 times, losing every contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (601 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.66) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule