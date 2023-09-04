Mike Toglia is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since August 30, when he went 0-for-4 against the Braves.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has five doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .170.

Toglia has had a hit in 21 of 42 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (7.1%).

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Toglia has had an RBI in 10 games this year.

He has scored at least one run 17 times this year (40.5%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 20 .192 AVG .147 .272 OBP .183 .260 SLG .324 3 XBH 6 1 HR 3 5 RBI 5 26/8 K/BB 24/2 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings