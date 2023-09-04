Charlie Blackmon vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon is hitting .290 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 55 of 74 games this year (74.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (31.1%).
- He has homered in 9.5% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Blackmon has driven home a run in 24 games this year (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 36 of 74 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|31
|.308
|AVG
|.265
|.398
|OBP
|.356
|.509
|SLG
|.376
|18
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|2
|26
|RBI
|9
|18/21
|K/BB
|21/11
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (172 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 25th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.44 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 141 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up 12 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 14th, 1.196 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 19th.
