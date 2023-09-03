The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.335) and total hits (122) this season.

In 64.1% of his 128 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

In 16.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.8% of his games this year, McMahon has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 61 times this season (47.7%), including 11 games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 65 .277 AVG .229 .352 OBP .318 .508 SLG .408 29 XBH 23 13 HR 9 45 RBI 23 84/28 K/BB 81/32 2 SB 3

