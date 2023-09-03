Sunday's WNBA slate includes Diana Taurasi's Phoenix Mercury (9-27) taking the road to match up with the Minnesota Lynx (18-19) at Target Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Minnesota, led by Napheesa Collier with 20 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks, picked up a 91-85 win against Atlanta in their last game. Kayla McBride added 20 points. With Brittney Griner (15 PTS, 3 BLK, 41.7 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Phoenix lost 84-74 against Connecticut. Sug Sutton also added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists to the effort.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Lynx (-185 to win)

Lynx (-185 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+150 to win)

Mercury (+150 to win) What's the spread?: Lynx (-4.5)

Lynx (-4.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

Mercury Season Stats

In 2023, the Mercury are worst in the league on offense (76.6 points scored per game) and seventh on defense (83.8 points conceded).

In 2023, Phoenix is worst in the league in rebounds (30.5 per game) and fourth in rebounds conceded (33.8).

The Mercury are sixth in the league in assists (19.3 per game) in 2023.

Phoenix is the worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.1) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.2).

In 2023 the Mercury are eighth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

In 2023 Phoenix is sixth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.6 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury score more points per game at home (79.2) than away (73.9), and also give up fewer points at home (79.6) than away (88).

Phoenix averages more rebounds per game at home (32) than on the road (29.1), and concedes fewer rebounds at home (32.7) than on the road (34.8).

At home the Mercury are averaging 19.4 assists per game, 0.3 more than away (19.1).

This year Phoenix is committing more turnovers at home (15.4 per game) than on the road (14.7). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.9) than away (12.5).

This season the Mercury are making more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (6.6). However they have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (32.5%).

At home, Phoenix concedes 6.7 treys per game, 1.7 fewer than on the road (8.4). It concedes 33.8% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 5.1% lower than on the road (38.9%).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won six, or 21.4%, of the 28 games they've played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Mercury have won three of their 18 games, or 16.7%, when they're the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Phoenix has 13 wins in 35 games against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more, Phoenix is 7-12 against the spread.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mercury have a 40.0% chance to win.

