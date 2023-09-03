Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (9-27) take on the Minnesota Lynx (18-19) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Target Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Key Stats for Mercury vs. Lynx

Phoenix puts up 8.5 fewer points per game (76.6) than Minnesota allow its opponents to score (85.1).

Phoenix has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 44.7% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Mercury are 7-9 when they shoot better than 44.7% from the field.

Phoenix's three-point shooting percentage this season (32.2%) is 2.9 percentage points lower than opponents of Minnesota are averaging (35.1%).

The Mercury are 6-6 when shooting above 35.1% as a team from three-point range.

Minnesota and Phoenix rebound at nearly the same rate, with Minnesota averaging 3.8 more rebounds per game.

Mercury Recent Performance

The Mercury have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, posting 76.5 points per contest, 0.1 fewer points their than season average of 76.6.

While Phoenix is giving up 83.8 points per game in 2023, it has been worse in its previous 10 games, allowing 84.8 points per contest.

The Mercury are draining 5.6 treys per contest in their past 10 games, which is 1.1 fewer three-pointers than their average for the season (6.7). Additionally, they sport a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (29.8%) compared to their season average from downtown (32.2%).

Mercury Injuries