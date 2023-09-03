The Phoenix Mercury (9-27) are dealing with just one player on the injury report as they prepare for their Sunday, September 3 matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (18-19) at Target Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Mercury are coming off of an 84-74 loss to the Sun in their most recent game on Thursday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Ankle 8.1 7 3.1 Lindsay Allen Out Thumb 6.2 2.4 4.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is putting up a team-best 17.8 points per game. And she is delivering 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, making 56.9% of her shots from the field (second in league).

Diana Taurasi gives the Mercury 16 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. She also averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson gets the Mercury 9.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. She also posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Sug Sutton is the Mercury's top assist person (4.5 per game), and she delivers 7.9 points and 2.3 rebounds.

Brianna Turner is putting up a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 3.6 points and 1.3 assists, making 67.8% of her shots from the field.

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -5.5 160.5

