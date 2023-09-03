The Phoenix Mercury (9-27), on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET, aim to break a 14-game road losing streak at the Minnesota Lynx (18-19).

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup.

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends

The Lynx have put together a 19-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mercury are 13-22-0 ATS this year.

Phoenix is 6-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Lynx games have gone over the point total 21 out of 37 times this season.

Mercury games have hit the over 15 out of 35 times this year.

