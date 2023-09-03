Charlie Blackmon and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (94 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays and Kevin Gausman on September 3 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double and a walk) against the Blue Jays.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .292 with 16 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
  • Blackmon has picked up a hit in 54 of 73 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.
  • He has gone deep in seven games this season (9.6%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (13.7%).
  • He has scored in 36 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 31
.312 AVG .265
.403 OBP .356
.519 SLG .376
18 XBH 9
5 HR 2
26 RBI 9
17/21 K/BB 21/11
1 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 165 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.30 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (3.30), 21st in WHIP (1.178), and second in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
