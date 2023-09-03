Robert Austin Wynns is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Coors Field Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 27 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-3.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has five doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .185.

Wynns has a base hit in 17 of 35 games played this year (48.6%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 35 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season (14.3%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 35 games so far this season.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 17 .167 AVG .174 .167 OBP .204 .333 SLG .283 1 XBH 3 0 HR 1 2 RBI 4 4/0 K/BB 14/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings