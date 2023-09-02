MWC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 1
With 12 games on the MWC Week 1 college football slate, there are plenty of options to consider before placing any bets. Our model thinks Stanford (-3) against Hawaii is the best bet on the spread, while the Washington State vs. Colorado State matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Find more insights and stats on those and other games to bet on or include in a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 1 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Stanford -3 vs. Hawaii
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Stanford by 11.1 points
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: September 1
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Washington State -11 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 18.5 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Fresno State +3.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 3.5 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 1 MWC Total Bets
Under 55.5 - Washington State vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Total: 44.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 66.5 - Nevada vs. USC
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 58.1 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Under 49 - New Mexico vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 42.0 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: September 2
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 1 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|San Diego State
|1-0 (0-0 MWC)
|20.0 / 13.0
|309.0 / 380.0
|Nevada
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|New Mexico
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|Air Force
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|Utah State
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|Wyoming
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|Colorado State
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|Boise State
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|UNLV
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|Fresno State
|0-0 (- MWC)
|-
|-
|Hawaii
|0-1 (0-0 MWC)
|28.0 / 35.0
|391.0 / 297.0
|San Jose State
|0-1 (0-0 MWC)
|28.0 / 56.0
|396.0 / 501.0
