The Colorado Rockies (49-85) bring a four-game losing streak into a contest versus the Toronto Blue Jays (74-61), at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) for the Blue Jays and Ty Blach (1-1) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kikuchi - TOR (9-4, 3.63 ERA) vs Blach - COL (1-1, 3.94 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.94 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 48 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.94, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .295 against him.

Blach enters this game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Blach is trying to record his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 14 appearances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi

Kikuchi (9-4) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 27th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 3.63 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.5 walks per nine across 26 games.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 26 starts this season.

In 26 starts, Kikuchi has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has made 26 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.63), 33rd in WHIP (1.230), and 17th in K/9 (9.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.