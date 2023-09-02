Ryan McMahon and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Colorado Rockies and the Toronto Blue Jays meet at Coors Field on Saturday (beginning at 8:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 120 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 60 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .251/.334/.458 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 30 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 62 RBI (122 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .257/.292/.427 slash line so far this year.

Tovar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with two doubles and two RBI.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Sep. 1 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 0 vs. Braves Aug. 30 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Aug. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Yusei Kikuchi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Kikuchi Stats

The Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 26 starts this season.

Kikuchi has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.63), 33rd in WHIP (1.230), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Kikuchi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Aug. 27 6.0 6 4 4 8 2 at Orioles Aug. 22 4.2 7 3 3 6 1 vs. Phillies Aug. 15 6.0 4 1 1 7 0 at Guardians Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Orioles Aug. 2 6.0 6 1 1 3 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Guerrero Stats

Guerrero has 136 hits with 27 doubles, 20 home runs, 50 walks and 80 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .266/.338/.436 on the season.

Guerrero has picked up at least one hit in 12 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .277 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 1 1-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

George Springer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Springer Stats

George Springer has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 48 walks and 55 RBI (130 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.

He's slashed .257/.326/.401 on the season.

Springer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 1 3-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Aug. 28 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 27 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0

