Saturday's contest that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (74-61) against the Colorado Rockies (49-85) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Blue Jays. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on September 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (9-4) to the mound, while Ty Blach (1-1) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Blue Jays 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-9.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies are 3-3-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (six of those games had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have won in 44, or 37.3%, of the 118 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has a mark of 14-41 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (588 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.64) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule