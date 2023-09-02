Elehuris Montero vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:33 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Saturday, Elehuris Montero (batting .382 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is hitting .226 with nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and seven walks.
- Montero has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has driven in a run in 20 games this year (35.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (31.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.318
|AVG
|.147
|.347
|OBP
|.179
|.489
|SLG
|.304
|10
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|12
|28/5
|K/BB
|51/2
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (165 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kikuchi will aim to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 27th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 146 strikeouts through 139 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.63), 33rd in WHIP (1.230), and 17th in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
