The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will look to upset the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are heavy favorites in this one, with the line posted at 20.5 points. The over/under is set at 64 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Colorado matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Colorado vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. TCU Betting Trends

Colorado had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last season.

The Buffaloes did not cover the spread when an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season (in seven opportunities).

TCU covered 10 times in 15 games with a spread last season.

The Horned Frogs were favored by 20.5 points or more once last season, and covered the spread.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.