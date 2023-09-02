Colorado vs. TCU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits – September 2
The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as an overwhelming 20.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is set at 63.5.
On the offensive side of the ball, TCU was a top-25 unit last season, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by totaling 38.8 points per game. It ranked 90th on defense (29 points allowed per game). Colorado ranked seventh-worst in total offense (281.3 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (509.8 yards per game allowed) last year.
Colorado vs. TCU Game Info
- Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|TCU
|-20.5
|-110
|-110
|63.5
|-110
|-110
|-1000
|+650
Colorado Betting Records & Stats
- Colorado had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last year.
- The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.
- Last season, nine Colorado games went over the point total.
- Colorado was an underdog in 10 games last season and won one (10%) of those contests.
- Colorado did not win as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.
Colorado Stats Leaders
- With 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns, Jordyn Tyson was a crucial performer in the air last season.
- J.T. Shrout hit the gridiron for 12 games last year, and tallied 1,220 passing yards, seven touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 44.3% completion percentage.
- Deion Smith tallied 393 rushing yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
- As an important part of the offense, Montana Lemonious-Craig compiled 359 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches.
- Last season Josh Chandler-Semedo totaled 90 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.
- Trevor Woods, who played in 12 games, registered one TFL, 75 tackles, and one interception.
- Quinn Perry amassed 67 tackles, two TFL, and one sack in 12 games.
- With two TFL, 38 tackles, and two interceptions, Nikko Reed made a big difference on D.
