The Colorado Buffaloes (0-0) will try to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 as an overwhelming 20.5-point underdog. The contest's over/under is set at 63.5.

On the offensive side of the ball, TCU was a top-25 unit last season, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by totaling 38.8 points per game. It ranked 90th on defense (29 points allowed per game). Colorado ranked seventh-worst in total offense (281.3 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (509.8 yards per game allowed) last year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Amon G. Carter Stadium TV Channel: FOX

TCU vs Colorado Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -20.5 -110 -110 63.5 -110 -110 -1000 +650

Looking to place a bet on Colorado vs. TCU? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado had a record of just 2-10-0 against the spread last year.

The Buffaloes were an underdog by 20.5 points or more last season seven times and failed to cover in all seven games.

Last season, nine Colorado games went over the point total.

Colorado was an underdog in 10 games last season and won one (10%) of those contests.

Colorado did not win as an underdog of +650 or more on the moneyline last season in seven games with those odds or longer.

Bet on Colorado to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Colorado Stats Leaders

With 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns, Jordyn Tyson was a crucial performer in the air last season.

J.T. Shrout hit the gridiron for 12 games last year, and tallied 1,220 passing yards, seven touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 44.3% completion percentage.

Deion Smith tallied 393 rushing yards (32.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

As an important part of the offense, Montana Lemonious-Craig compiled 359 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 23 catches.

Last season Josh Chandler-Semedo totaled 90 tackles, 10 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one interception in 12 games.

Trevor Woods, who played in 12 games, registered one TFL, 75 tackles, and one interception.

Quinn Perry amassed 67 tackles, two TFL, and one sack in 12 games.

With two TFL, 38 tackles, and two interceptions, Nikko Reed made a big difference on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.