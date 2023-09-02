In the matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, September 2 at 12:00 PM, our computer model expects the Horned Frogs to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Colorado vs. TCU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-20.5) Toss Up (63.5) TCU 52, Colorado 11

Colorado Betting Info (2022)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Buffaloes have a 13.3% chance to win.

The Buffaloes covered just twice in 12 games against the spread last year.

Colorado was winless ATS (0-7) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs last year.

A total of nine of Buffaloes games last year went over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 8.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Colorado games last season (54.8).

TCU Betting Info (2022)

The Horned Frogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.9% in this game.

The Horned Frogs compiled a 10-4-1 record against the spread last season.

TCU was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 20.5-point favorite last season.

Last season, nine of Horned Frogs games went over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 63.5 points, 0.4 higher than the average total in TCU games last season.

Buffaloes vs. Horned Frogs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 38.8 29 28 31 34.2 24.5 Colorado 15.4 44.5 19.2 41.7 11.7 47.3

