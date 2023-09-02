When the Washington State Cougars square off against the Colorado State Rams at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 2, our computer model predicts the Cougars will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Colorado State vs. Washington State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington State (-10.5) Under (54.5) Washington State 31, Colorado State 13

Week 1 MWC Predictions

Colorado State Betting Info (2022)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rams have a 24.4% chance to win.

The Rams put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Colorado State went 3-3 as underdogs of 10.5 points or greater last year.

Games featuring the Rams went over the point total just once last season.

Games involving Colorado State last year averaged 48.0 points per game, a 6.5-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Washington State Betting Info (2022)

The Cougars have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this game.

The Cougars went 8-5-0 ATS last season.

As a 10.5-point or greater favorite, Washington State had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

The Cougars and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Washington State games last season was 56.3, 1.8 more points than the over/under for this matchup.

Rams vs. Cougars 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Washington State 26.1 22.9 29.9 23.9 24.8 20.4 Colorado State 13.2 26.9 14.8 19.8 11.5 34

