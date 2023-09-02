The Colorado State Rams (0-0) will look to upset the Washington State Cougars (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Cougars are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 11.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington State vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Washington State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • City: Fort Collins, Colorado
  • Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Colorado State vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington State Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline
BetMGM Washington State (-11.5) 54.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Washington State (-11.5) 54.5 -485 +370 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Washington State (-11.5) 54.5 -465 +350 Bet on this game with FanDuel
PointsBet - - +340 -455 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Washington State (-11.5) - -475 +360 Bet on this game with Tipico

Colorado State vs. Washington State Betting Trends

  • Colorado State compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record last season.
  • The Rams were an underdog by 11.5 points or more six times last year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • Washington State won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
  • The Cougars covered the spread once when favored by 11.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

