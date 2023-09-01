In the series opener on Friday, September 1, Hyun-Jin Ryu will take the hill for the Toronto Blue Jays (73-61) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (49-84), who will counter with Chris Flexen. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Rockies have +165 odds to upset. Toronto (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The total is 12.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (3-1, 2.25 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-6, 6.94 ERA)

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 48 out of the 90 games, or 53.3%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Blue Jays have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 117 games this year and have walked away with the win 44 times (37.6%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 14 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-9.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+115) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

