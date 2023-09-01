Nolan Jones vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Nolan Jones (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Braves.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .272.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 76 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.7% of those games.
- In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Jones has driven home a run in 22 games this season (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 31 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|41
|.274
|AVG
|.271
|.366
|OBP
|.346
|.479
|SLG
|.507
|12
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|21
|34/16
|K/BB
|65/16
|6
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.72).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (163 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryu makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .211 batting average against him.
