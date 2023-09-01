On Friday, Nolan Jones (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Hyun-Jin Ryu. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Braves.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu

Hyun-Jin Ryu TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has 17 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .272.

Jones has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 76 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.7% of those games.

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (15.8%, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish).

Jones has driven home a run in 22 games this season (28.9%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 31 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 41 .274 AVG .271 .366 OBP .346 .479 SLG .507 12 XBH 19 6 HR 7 18 RBI 21 34/16 K/BB 65/16 6 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings