The Louisville Cardinals should win their matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 7:30 PM on Friday, September 1, according to our computer model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Under (49.5) Louisville 30 Georgia Tech 16

Louisville Betting Info (2022)

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

The Cardinals won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

As a 7.5-point or greater favorite, Louisville had one win ATS (1-1) last season.

The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 13 times last season.

The point total average for Louisville games last season was 52.5, three points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Yellow Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

The Yellow Jackets compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Georgia Tech's ATS record as an underdog of 7.5 points or more was 4-3 last season.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponent combined to hit the over four out of 12 times last year.

The average total for Georgia Tech's games last season was 52.3 points, 2.8 more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Yellow Jackets 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 26.9 19.2 33.8 14.8 20.5 25.5 Georgia Tech 17.2 28.4 16.2 26 19.2 28.3

