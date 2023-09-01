Elias Díaz vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elias Diaz -- hitting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Hyun-Jin Ryu on the mound, on September 1 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Hyun-Jin Ryu
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .271.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 73 of 117 games this year (62.4%), including 31 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- He has homered in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (13 of 117), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 29.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.3%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|60
|.284
|AVG
|.258
|.326
|OBP
|.313
|.472
|SLG
|.376
|21
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|34
|RBI
|28
|40/14
|K/BB
|55/15
|2
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.72 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 163 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Ryu (3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 36-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .211 to his opponents.
